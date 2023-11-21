Tips for Choosing the Perfect Leather Gloves

Whether you’re an outdoorsy enthusiast or just trying to make it through the winter unscathed, hand-warming garments are not to be neglected — and leather gloves are as stylish as they come. Like cozyFrom Max Mara to Ferragamo, the Fall 2023 runways were packed with leather glove looks. They bring a stylistic edge to the mitten game, but when shopping for the right pair, what matters most is quality.

“Leather gloves should feel like a second skin,” explains Kalie Johnston, the product design lead at Canadian footwear and accessories brand. “The leather should be soft and buttery so that it moulds to the hands,” she says, adding that it’s best if its lined with natural materials that have warming properties, such as cashmere or silk.It may sound like a given, but make sure they fit well. “The tips of the fingers shouldn’t be too long,” says Johnston. “If there is excess room in the fingertips, you should size down, even if the rest of the glove feels a little tight. They will relax with wea





