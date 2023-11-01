‘Tiny village’: Province announces 60 new homes for Kelowna’s homeless population

The ministry says the homes will be operated by a non-profit agency that will also provide support services. It added that individuals who move into the homes will be assessed and matched with appropriate supports.

“This is an innovative approach that brings swift and meaningful action to our community,” said Dyas. In related news, the province also announced on Wednesday that it will introduce new housing legislation for more small-scale, multi-unit housing.

“Constructing mostly high-rise condo towers or single-family homes means B.C. isn’t building enough small-scale multi-unit homes that fit into existing neighbourhoods and give people more housing options that are within reach.“That’s why we’re taking action to fix zoning problems and deliver more homes for people, faster.”

In most areas within municipalities of more than 5,000 people, these changes will also require bylaws to allow for:

