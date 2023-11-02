‘Time to shop around’: Financial expert weighs in on mortgage renewal concerns

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Bank of Canada warns higher interest rates and low growth will impact government's budgetThe Bank of Canada has stated that higher interest rates and low growth will have an impact on the federal government's budget spending. While the country's fiscal position is sustainable, expenditure should be contained to protect social programs.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bank of Japan Loosens Grip on Long-Term Interest RatesThe Bank of Japan has made adjustments to its bond yield control policy, signaling a move towards ending its stimulus program. The yen weakened and the Nikkei 225 share average saw marginal gains in response.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Sunlight Financial Files for Chapter 11, Inks Sale to InvestorsSunlight Financial Holdings Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after arranging a deal to be bought by a solar energy industry investor group that includes a lender.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Britons in Most Arrears Since Financial Crisis, Credit Firm SaysBritain’s cash-strapped mortgage holders are missing payments and having their debit cards rejected as high interest rates squeeze finances.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Sunlight Financial files for bankruptcy, reaches deal to sell itselfExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bitcoin Races into Financial Establishment with ETF, Will it Strike Gold?Bitcoin is gaining popularity as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks its price is being introduced. The cryptocurrency has seen a significant increase in value in October, with investors hoping for regulatory approval for a spot bitcoin ETF. Market players have varying estimates on the potential success of the ETF, with predictions ranging from $3 billion on its first day to $55 billion over five years. Mainstream investment giants and crypto-focused firms have filed applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, but traditional investors remain skeptical.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕