Time to address the immigration number that matters now

The figure that matters more is the 2.2 million in temporary residents who are in Canada. That number has surged for reasons that have nothing to do with immigration planning. And theshortage in Canada. Reducing temporary immigration, including foreign students paying top dollar to private colleges in strip malls, is one of the few things the federal government can – and should – do about it. Quickly.
What Mr. Miller announced Wednesday was something else. It was an attempt at a compromise with the Liberals’ own political conundrum. But figures for the number of new permanent immigrants aren’t the ones that matter most right now. One reason, as Mr. Miller explained, is that 35 per cent of next year’s permanent residents are already in Canada. But the other reason is that with the surge of temporary residents, it’s not clear that reducing permanent residents would lower the total. And recruiting permanent residents should be about long-term planning.There are reasons why Mr.
In 2022, the number of foreign students in Canada grew from 617,250 to 807,260. More than half of them were in Ontario, where the numbers have more than doubled since 2016. The number of study permits issued in 2023 is already outstripping 2022.
Of course, Ottawa doesn’t want to scare away foreign university students forever. They are often the people Canada wants to recruit as permanent residents. What they are really selling, in the eyes of University of Waterloo immigration economist Mikal Skuterud, is permanent residency in Canada – or worse, a promise of permanent residency that might not come true.
