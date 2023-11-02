Timberwolves hand Nuggets 1st loss in wire-to-wire rout

The second half provided an early litmus test of sorts on Minnesota’s maturity. Would these Wolves withstand the inevitable charge from the defending champions or wilt down the stretch like the same old up-and-down bunch?
Murray, who started 0 for 9 from the floor and didn’t hit one until 8:57 was left in the third quarter, got hot with 12 points in the period. The Wolves had plenty of responses, particularly from the calm-and-cool point guard Conley and reserves
Jokic, who had his 107th career triple-double in the win over Utah on Monday, shot an uncharacteristic 11 for 23 from the field. The two-time NBA MVP had just three assists., their best defender — made the Nuggets work for their wins as much as any of the four postseason opponents they felled on the path to the title. Denver coach Mike Malone confirmed as much in a postgame reflection about that matchup.
The Nuggets trailed by a paltry total of just 4:17 over their first four games, never by more than four points, but they ominously missed their first six shots and quickly found themselves buried by an eager-to-run and more-than-willing-to-defend Wolves team.rejected Jokic’s short flip shot, drew a foul on the other end and made free throws for a 59-37 lead that matched the biggest of the half for the Wolves.
