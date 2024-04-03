Timber company argues against inclusion in Wolastoqey Nation's title claim

New Brunswick's biggest timber company argued in court Tuesday that large landowners have become the favourite part of the menu in the Wolastoqey Nation's title claim. Thomas Isaac, a lawyer working for J.D. Irving, Limited, was in the Court of King's Bench as part of a landmark case that involves more than half of New Brunswick's territory. The company and two other firms - H.J.

Crabbe & Sons, and Acadian Timber - have put forward motions asking Justice Kathryn Gregory to remove them from the claim, which includes the province, Ottawa and 25 companies as defendants. Crucially, the claim does not name tens of thousands of private landowners whose smaller properties are also in traditional Wolastoqey territory in western New Brunswick. The Indigenous leaders whose six small communities launched the claim say they're not interested in the homes and businesses of everyday people.

