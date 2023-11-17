Tim Stutzle's Overtime Goal Gives Senators 5-4 Win Over Red Wings

Tim Stutzle scored with just two seconds left on the clock in overtime, and the Ottawa Senators salvaged a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in the opening game of the NHL Global Series. The Senators had led 4-0 early in the second period, but Detroit mounted a furious comeback and had the game tied after 40 minutes. Brady Tkachuk had two goals for the Senator (7-7-0) while Jake Sanderson and Josh Norris also scored.

Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists each. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere had the goals for the Red Wings (8-5-3), who got 29 saves from James Reimer. The start to their Sweden trip could not have gone better for the Senators as they built a 4-0 lead by the 1:18 mark of the second period. The Red Wings stormed back and tied the game 4-4 on Gostisbehere's goal with less than three minutes left in the period. Tkachuk got the first two goals at 5:57 and 9:57 respectively. The first was a tip in from off a Batherson shot that eluded Reime

