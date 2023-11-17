Tim Hortons partners with charity to help families in need

The applicants have received an email from us and now they are phoning in to make their gift ideas for their children. The Christmas charity provides 1,200 hampers to families consisting of two toys per child, a $100 food gift card and three bags of groceries designed to help families through the Christmas break. The demand this year is unlike any year the non-profit’s executive director Christine Hewitt Goodsir has ever seen.

Adding to the unprecedented demand, this year's charitable donations are down 62 per cent from the same time last year. That is where a corporation has stepped in. “I don’t remember having to do this in my life here,” said Cheryll Dickson, a Tim Hortons restaurant manager for the last 15 years. Twenty locations on Vancouver Island will be selling the tasty treats with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to CFAX Santas Anonymous. “Some people say, 'Oh it’s just a cookie.' It’s not just a cookie. That cookie will bring food to the table of somebody,” said Dickso

