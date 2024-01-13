TikTok's 'Tunnel Girl' Excavates 30-Foot-Long Tunnel Below Her Home

TikTok's 'Tunnel Girl' reached viral fame when she posted videos about building a 30-foot-long (about 9.1 metres), 22-foot-deep (nearly 6.7 metres) tunnel below the surface of her home.,” who goes by Kala — no last name has not been disclosed — said she’s been excavating a tunnel under her home since August 2022. In videos posted to TikTok, Kala has said she’s been undertaking the project mostly on her own.

Her tunnel, which has its own ventilation system (also built by Kala), is 30 feet long (about 9.1 metres) with a main chamber that lies 22 feet (nearly 6.7 metres) below the surface of her home.She began documenting her project in a series of TikTok videos starting in October 2022. Kala has since amassed a following of more than 547,300 accounts, and has garnered tens of millions of views on her quirky mining videos.In September 2023, Kala shared a one-year update on her “underground tunnel syste





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Work Words That Defined 2023: Lazy Girl Jobs and MoreA look back at the work words that defined 2023, including the rise of "lazy girl jobs" and the importance of work-life balance.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Australian Accent Causes Naming Issues for ParentsA TikTok user from Australia complains about Australians struggling to pronounce her son's name.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Secwepemctsín Language Teacher Uses TikTok to Share ResourcesSecwepemctsín language and culture teacher Danikka Murphy started teaching Secwepemctsín three years ago and recently began posting language videos on TikTok to provide more resources for students.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Seven-year-old girl battles life-threatening liver diseaseJamie-Lynn Frommelt, a seven-year-old girl, has been treated in hospital 17 times over the past two years for a potentially life-threatening liver disease. She has to endure an invasive procedure every six to eight weeks to stop internal bleeding. Despite the challenges, Jamie-Lynn remains positive and grateful for the support she receives from the hospital's child life specialist.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Young Girl's Passion for Red Pandas and Fixing ThingsA young girl named Alina expresses her love for red pandas and her passion for fixing things, showcasing her skills with tools and her joy in solving problems.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

TikTok and Instagram Influencer Sammi Jefcoate Shares Her JourneySammi Jefcoate, a TikTok and Instagram influencer, talks about her experience of joining TikTok and gaining a million followers in a month. She shares her daily outfits, beauty routine, nail art appointments, and visits to the tattoo parlour.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »