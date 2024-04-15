Tiger Woods Finishes Masters with Highest 72-Hole Score

Tiger Woods hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during final round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods finished the Masters on Sunday with a record he could do without, walking off the course with a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score in a career that spans three decades.

Despite the score, Woods called it a “good week” and said he’s going to begin preparing for the other three majors including the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July. “I’m just going to keep lifting, keep the motor going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing,” Woods said. “Hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer.”

