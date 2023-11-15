Tiffany Masterson: The Innovator Behind Drunk Elephant Skincare

The beauty world may view her as an innovator but Tiffany Masterson, founder and Chief Creative Officer at Drunk Elephant, describes herself as “creative, inquisitive and definitely curious.” She’s also very eager to help people solve whatever skincare woes they’re dealing with. The Houston-based entrepreneur founded Drunk Elephant in 2012 after noticing a gap in the skincare market.

Masterson was battling several skin issues and had difficulty finding simple products with effective ingredients. Eventually, she set out to create a skincare line that eliminated “the suspicious six,” she says. Essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS were all off the table. “There wasn’t really a brand out there that didn’t contain at least one of these categories, and my skin transformed when I quit using those six ingredients,” she says. “It’s still my philosoph

