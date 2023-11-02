Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

“We believe the recent pullback in the stock has lowered the degree of valuation risk that prevailed following the run-up in the shares into Q2/23 (forward twelve month EV/EBITDA of 20.6x versus a peak of 24.5x),” Mr. McReynolds said in a note.

Thomson Reuters reported higher third-quarter revenue and kept its key financial targets for the year steady as the information and software provider prepares to roll out new artificial-intelligence tools in key products.

“We view 2024 as somewhat of a transition year reflecting the combination of navigating a more challenged macro environment, incremental investments and executing on a comprehensive generative AI product roadmap,” the RBC analyst added. “Our 2024 forecast currently translates to flattish free cash flow growth year over year reflecting the impact of these incremental investments, higher capex intensity, a lower LSEG dividend contribution and a slightly higher cash tax rate.

“We believe the company is well positioned into 2024 with continued thermal growth, increased capital allocation to the light oil business, and focus on return of capital,” Mr. Davis said in a note. “Athabasca remains committed to returning 75% of excess cash flow to shareholders,” Mr. David said. “Athabasca shares trade at a premium to oil-weighted peers, which we believe reflects strong free cash generation, exposure to WCS heavy oil, and management’s continued focus on return of capital.”(TOU-T) in the wake of the company reporting third-quarter operating and financial results ahead of expectations.

