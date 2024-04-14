Thunder Clinch Best Record in Western Conference

The Thunder entered the day in a three-way tie with the Nuggets and Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference . It was the first time in NBA history that three teams entered the final day of the season tied for a conference lead.were among the four starters the Mavericks rested. Doncic had a sore left ankle and Irving had a sore left hamstring. The Mavericks already had clinched the No.
Oklahoma City ran out to an 11-0 lead as the Mavericks missed their first four shots. The Thunder led 39-22 at the end of the period. Oklahoma City led 82-41 at halftime. The team set a season high for points in a half and fell one point short of a Thunder record for points in a half after missing a shot off the front iron at the buzzer. Oklahoma City shot 60.4% from the field before the break.sat at the start of the second half with the game under control. Oklahoma City hit the 100-point mark with 3:30 left in the third quarter and led 101-49 after a pair of free throws by Bismack Biyombo.
Thunder Western Conference NBA Record Mavericks Season Tie
