Thunder Bay Proposes Overhaul of Parking Policies

The City of Thunder Bay is proposing a deep overhaul of its parking policies that would include steep increases to rates, paid parking at all Marina Park lots, and significantly extended paid parking hours. The proposed changes are included in a 10-year financial plan prepared by consultants Bain Smith that will be presented for a first look to city council on Monday, before public consultation and a final decision in January.

If approved by council, the changes are planned for implementation in June of 2024. The changes respond to longstanding financial challenges for the parking authority that were exacerbated by COVID-19





