Thunder Bay Economic Development Commission Receives Surge in Immigration Applications

The city's economic development commission received an unprecedented surge in demand from prospective immigrants looking to settle in Canada while working in the region. Over 200 completed applications were submitted within the first hour of the web portal becoming available, forcing the commission to close applications due to limited spots.





Late Surge by Bombers Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Thunder Bay North StarsThe Thunder Bay North Stars hold on for a 5-4 victory against the Bombers, despite a late surge by the opposing team. The North Stars maintain their winning streak with a sixth consecutive win.

Ice Breaker Tournament Returns to Thunder BayThe annual Ice Breaker Tournament is set to take place in Thunder Bay, following its successful return last year. The tournament serves as the unofficial kickoff to the season and will feature 60 teams across six divisions. Organizers are working hard to ensure smooth logistics and adequate time between games for teams. The championship games will be held at the Tournament Centre on Nov. 12.

Family-Friendly Fun and Evening Entertainment in Thunder BayThis Sunday in Thunder Bay, enjoy a mix of family fun, live music, and entertainment options. Don't miss out on the cheapest gas in town at K&A on City Road for $1.32.

Beau Helmeczi Leads Thunder Bay North Stars to VictoryBeau Helmeczi scores the power-play equalizer and the game-winning goal in his debut for the Thunder Bay North Stars, defeating the Sioux Lookout Bombers 3-2. The Stars dominate the game, out-shooting their opponents and securing the first regulation loss for the Bombers this season.

Diverse Range of Activities to Enjoy in Thunder Bay This WeekendThis weekend in Thunder Bay, you have a diverse selection of activities to enjoy. From cultural events to outdoor adventures, there is something for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun!

Saturday Markets and Family Events in Thunder BayVisit the Thunder Bay Country Market and the Peddlers Pop-up Market to support local vendors and find unique gifts. Bring your children to BRIO Play Days for a day of creativity and exploration with BRIO toys.

