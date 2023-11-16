Thunder Bay District Sets Tentative 2024 Budget with Focus on Supportive Housing

The Thunder Bay district can expect to see significant growth in supportive housing options and a moderate increase to municipal spending, after the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board tentatively set its 2024 budget. The board, made up of municipal representatives from across the district, met on Wednesday to review a draft budget set by agency staff. The budget is set to increase by eight per cent next year, hitting roughly $120 million.

The board indicated satisfaction with the spending plan Wednesday, suggesting no major changes. It will officially ratify the budget in December. The bulk of the budget increase comes thanks to a big boost to the district’s homelessness funding announced by the province earlier this year. The first year of that increased funding, allocated in 2023, will help build at least four new supportive housing projects. That will bring dozens of new housing units that include social supports on line, confirmed CAO Bill Bradica

