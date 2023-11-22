Thunder Bay City Council Delays Indoor Turf Sports Complex Construction

City council approved steps that could delay the construction of an indoor turf sports complex in Thunder Bay. The largest potential user group, Soccer Northwest Ontario (SNO), expressed frustration at the move, warning of cost increases. Further consultation with users will push the project back by at least four months, according to city staff. This could potentially delay the awarding of a contract for the project until after the building season in 2024.





