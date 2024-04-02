Thunder Bay Artistic Swimming Club Achieves Impressive Results

In February, the Thunder Bay Artistic Swimming Club hosted athletes who competed at the Canada Games Complex. The club's competitive athletes have been travelling to competitions and achieving impressive results.

Junior and youth duets brought home first and fourth place respectively. Provincial and national teams returned with ribbons and medals from Winnipeg. Four athletes will be competing in the Canadian National Championships in Montreal.

