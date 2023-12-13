Three Teens Killed in Car Crash in Marshfield

Friends and family are mourning the deaths of Laura Vanderweerd, Isaiah Makuza, and Elijah Stewart, who were involved in a fatal car crash in Marshfield. Micah Stewart, who was also in the car, is in the hospital with serious injuries. Elijah and Isaiah were described as exceptional kids with big hearts.





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for Israel to protect civilian life and end the human tragedy in Gaza as Canadians hope to leave the Strip and mourn the loss of a dual national in last month's attack by Hamas.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Israeli Kibbutzim Attacked by HamasMilitants targeted kibbutzim, co-operative communities with communal ownership, in their recent attacks near the Gaza Strip. Surviving residents mourn the loss of their homes and way of life.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Taylor Swift Postpones Concert After Fan's DeathTaylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show. The cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments in jail shown at inquest into his deathA video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., was shared for the first time at the inquest into his death. Faqiri, who suffered from schizophrenia, died in the jail cell while being restrained by correctional officers.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Coroner's inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail set to beginThe inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses. Faqiri's relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Family seeks answers after unreported workplace death in QuebecRon Hill was helping his boss when he was struck by a piece of machinery and fell to his death. Now the Outaouais man's family and former colleagues are speaking out in the hopes of learning more about his final moments. .

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »