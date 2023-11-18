Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella. Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products . With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week. NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space.
The bag is now in orbit around Earth , and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars. A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine . Nepal 's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting ' social harmony ' in the country. Rio 's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest. Welcome to Brazil , Taylor Swift , it's been waiting for you
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »