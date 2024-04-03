Three Men Charged in Brampton Road Rage Incident

Three men have been charged for their alleged roles in a Brampton road rage incident captured on video, while a fourth man remains outstanding, Peel police say. A 28-year-old man from Caledon was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats, Peel police said in a news release Monday. The other two men, a 23 year old from Caledon and a 28 year old from Brampton, were both charged with mischief over $5,000, according to police.

The incident unfolded on the evening on March 27

