Three Italians Identified as Victims in Helicopter Crash

Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the fatal crash of a helicopter outside Terrace. Italy’s news agency ANSA quotes sources as saying one of those killed is Heiner Junior Oberrauch, while his brother Jakob Oberrauch was among the four people injured in Monday’s crash during a heli-skiing trip. Jakob Oberrauch is the CEO of Sportler Group, an outdoor sport clothing company. ANSA reports that he is in hospital and conscious.

The agency doesn’t name the other two Italians who died Monday afternoon when the helicopter went down in the mountains with seven people aboard. Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, based in Terrace, confirmed in a news release that one of its helicopters had crashed. Police say three Northern Escape helicopters were running a backcountry ski adventure with numerous passengers on board each one approximately 50 kilometres north of the city when operators lost communications with one of the choppers. The other two searched for and found the crash site in a snow field. Three of the seven people on that helicopter die





