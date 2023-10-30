Three Construction Workers Killed in Scaffolding Collapse in Hamburg

BERLIN – At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg on Monday, German authorities said. Several others were believed to be missing under the wreckage.

The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following the accident, German news agency dpa reported. Between 1,300 and 1,500 workers were on site at the time.

The scaffolding appeared to have been eight floors above the ground befoscafflodre the collapse, and firefighters said the rescue effort was difficult. Officials initially reported that five people died. They said later Monday that they were sure of three deaths. headtopics.com

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city’s HafenCity district on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.Inquests into two construction worker deaths scheduled for NovemberSt. Lawrence Seaway workers issue strike notice, could walk as of midnight SaturdayToronto dominates new North American crane indexOctober 18, 2023You might also likeTrucking firm Mullen Group reports $39.1M Q3 profit, revenue edges lowerSt.

Mental Health Addictions Workers, Social Service Workers, Developmental Service WorkersDo you want to be part of a great team where you can utilize your skillset while helping people live fuller, meaningful lives within our community? If so, we’d love to hear from you! The Organization Community Living Algoma is dedicated to supporting Read more ⮕

3 people injured after serious crash on Hwy. 427 near MaltonThree people were injured, one seriously, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 427 near Malton. Read more ⮕

Property Owner Faces Dispute Over Construction of Mini Storage BuildingsProperty owner Rob Herman is facing a dispute with the Peace River Regional District over the construction of seven mini storage buildings. The district claims that no building permits were obtained for the construction, while Herman argues that he was in compliance. The district intends to register a notice against the property's title, but Herman opposes this action. The buildings were constructed with pre-engineered and non-combustible materials, which Herman believes did not require permits. Both parties met to discuss the situation at a recent board meeting. Read more ⮕

Industry Perspectives Op-Ed: 3 infrastructure updates to watch for in the Ontario government’s Fall Economic Statement - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕

Former Port Alice pulp mill topples with a kick - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕

Ontario’s last coal-fired plant reduced to rubble in carefully planned effort - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕