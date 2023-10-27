Three charged with weapon and drug offences after New Waterford traffic stop

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireNEW WATERFORD, N.S. — Three people are now facing multiple offences after police seized weapons and $10,000 worth of cocaine.

Cape Breton Regional Police have filed more than 20 offences against the three who were arrested Thursday in New Waterford after police stopped and searched a vehicle. According to police, the vehicle was stopped on Sharpes Lane at approximately 7 p.m. Police seized two firearms, a .22-calibre rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, and 100 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10,000.

Charged are Andrew Francis Hynes, 35, of New Waterford, who is charged with two counts of breaching court orders and single counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession of stolen property, hospital issued prescription pads, possession of a weapon with no license, possession of a weapon knowing he had no license, occupying a vehicle knowing there were weapons inside, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless use of a firearm and... headtopics.com

Also charged is Allison Michelle Kendall, 35, of Glace Bay, who is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of stolen property, prescription pads, possession of a weapon with no license, possession of a weapon knowing she had no license, occupying a vehicle knowing there were weapons inside, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless use of a firearm and careless use of ammunition.

The third accused is Sarah Elizabeth MacLeod, 35, of Glace Bay, who faces the exact same charges as Kendall. After brief provincial court appearances Friday, the trio were remanded pending the outcome of bail hearings now scheduled for Monday. They are to have no contact with each other. headtopics.com

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesA number of major European cycling teams have been exploring plans to create a new competitive league in a move that could reshape the sport's landscape and ... Read more ⮕

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

80 Fascinating Things From The Past That Survived For Future Generations To Explore (New Pics)The subject of history is an inexhaustible source of interesting facts, but the ‘Ancient Explorers’ Facebook page can help you cover at least a fraction of the material it contains. Read more ⮕

Republicans likely to gain three seats under North Carolina's new congressional mapExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mastercard and MoonPay partner to explore Web3 tools, drive innovationMastercard has announced a new partnership with crypto payment provider MoonPay to explore Web3 tools, drive innovation, and strengthen consumer connections. Read more ⮕

Portions of former City Centre Inn and Suites open again under new management, new nameSaskatoon's former City Centre Inn and Suites is back open under new management and a new name, Midtown Inn. Read more ⮕