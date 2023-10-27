Three charged with weapon and drug offences after New Waterford traffic stop

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireNEW WATERFORD, N.S. — Three people are now facing multiple offences after police seized weapons and $10,000 worth of cocaine.
Cape Breton Regional Police have filed more than 20 offences against the three who were arrested Thursday in New Waterford after police stopped and searched a vehicle. According to police, the vehicle was stopped on Sharpes Lane at approximately 7 p.m. Police seized two firearms, a .22-calibre rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, and 100 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10,000.
Charged are Andrew Francis Hynes, 35, of New Waterford, who is charged with two counts of breaching court orders and single counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession of stolen property, hospital issued prescription pads, possession of a weapon with no license, possession of a weapon knowing he had no license, occupying a vehicle knowing there were weapons inside, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless use of a firearm and...
Also charged is Allison Michelle Kendall, 35, of Glace Bay, who is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of stolen property, prescription pads, possession of a weapon with no license, possession of a weapon knowing she had no license, occupying a vehicle knowing there were weapons inside, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless use of a firearm and careless use of ammunition.
The third accused is Sarah Elizabeth MacLeod, 35, of Glace Bay, who faces the exact same charges as Kendall. After brief provincial court appearances Friday, the trio were remanded pending the outcome of bail hearings now scheduled for Monday. They are to have no contact with each other.