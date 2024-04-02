Three Charged in Alleged Burglary at Pharmacy in Kawartha Lakes

A Cannington resident is among the three charged in an alleged burglary at a pharmacy in Kawartha Lakes. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. However, they found a suspect vehicle soon after on Peniel Road. Julie Williams, 51, of Cannington, has been charged with breaking and entering (with intent to commit an indictable offense) and possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000).
Evelyn Oakley, 47, of Toronto, has been charged with breaking and entering (with intent to commit an indictable offense), possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000), failure to comply with an undertaking, failure to comply with a release order (other than to attend court), and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)
