Three cats found fatally shot in Debert: RCMP

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireDEBERT, N.S. — Police in Debert, N.S., are investigating an incident of multiple cat deaths in the community on Oct. 24.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of three cats being found dead near a property on Hunters Glen.Police also said they believe a gun was used in the cats' deaths.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Three cats found fatally shot in Debert: RCMPExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Colchester County RCMP investigating pet deaths in Debert, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Colchester County RCMP investigating pet deaths in Debert, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate possible hate crime after Pride flag torn down at schoolMounties in Pictou County are looking for man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck Read more ⮕

B.C. man arrested for driving through taped-off fatal crash sceneCoquitlam RCMP reminding people to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights Read more ⮕

High-risk arrest leads Didsbury RCMP to hold and secure schoolsJamie McConnell, 21, of Edmonton, was charged with firearms-, weapons-, motor vehicle- and stolen property-related charges. Read more ⮕