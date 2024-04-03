Three authors with links to Canada among recipients of Windham-Campbell Prizes

Three authors with links to Canada are among this year’s recipients of Windham-Campbell Prizes, for which winners each receive US$175,000 cash awards. Cultural critic and York University professor Christina Sharpe, as well as Toronto-based poet M. NourbeSe Philip and U.K.-based Jen Hadfield, who has Canadian citizenship, are among the winners. The prizes are designed to enable artists to “focus on their creative practice independent of financial concerns,” prize officials announced Tuesday.

The other winners are poet-critic Hanif Abdurraqib, fiction writers Deirdre Madden and Kathryn Scanlan, playwright Christopher Chen and dramatist Sonya Kell

