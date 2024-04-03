Three Arrested in Brampton Road Rage Incident

Three people have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week that was captured on video. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed that three of the four suspects had surrendered to police. The incident involved a driver having an altercation with the occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata. The victim was threatened and their vehicle was damaged.

The incident was recorded and shared online, showing four males approaching the victim's vehicle and causing damage. The three arrested suspects are Ramanpreet Massih, Akashdeep Singh, and Sourav Sourav

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Arrested in Brampton Road Rage IncidentThree people have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week that was captured on video. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed that three of the four suspects had surrendered to police.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

3 people arrested, 1 suspect remains outstanding in Brampton road rage incidentThree people have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week that was captured on video.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Brampton road rage: three suspects surrender to police, mayor saysThree of the four suspects wanted in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week, which was captured on video, have surrendered to police, CP24 has learned.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

3 of 4 suspects wanted in Brampton road rage incident surrender to police: mayorThree of the four suspects wanted in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week, which was captured on video, have surrendered to police, CP24 has learned.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Brampton road rage victim speaks out, 4 suspects remain outstandingFour suspects are wanted in connection with a case of road rage in Brampton road rage that saw a vehicle’s windshield smashed and its driver threatened, say police.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Brampton road rage incident caught on videoFour suspects are wanted in connection with a case of road rage in Brampton road rage that saw a vehicle’s windshield smashed and its driver threatened, say police.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »