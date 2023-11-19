Thousands protest in Jerusalem for hostages held in Gaza

Thousands of family members and supporters of some 240 hostages held in Gaza streamed into Jerusalem on Saturday, castigating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over his management of the war with Hamas and pleading with the government to do whatever it takes to bring their loved ones home. As public pressure mounted, Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel's War Cabinet would meet with representatives of the families this week. “I am marching with you.

The Israeli people are marching with you,” he said. “I promise, when we have something to say, we will inform you.” The march capped a five-day trek from Tel Aviv and represented the largest protest on behalf of the hostages since they were dragged into Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7 as part of the militants' deadly attack in southern Israel. About 1,200 people were killed in Israel on the day of the surprise Hamas assaul





Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as military says it's encircled Gaza CityKHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 6: Children stand in a building, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli army has expanded its military assault.

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, Israeli army says

Thousands Gather In Washington, DC Calling For Israeli Cease-Fire In Gaza

Israeli strikes pound Gaza City, which tens of thousands have fled in recent daysIsraeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighbourhoods from which tens of thousands have fled in recent days.

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

Hamas Ready to Confront Israeli Attacks with Full ForceHamas militants in Gaza are prepared to confront Israeli attacks with full force as Israel's military expands its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops have been reported near the border. Internet and phone services have been cut off for over 10 hours due to Israeli bombardments. Israeli military spokesman suggests a possible ground invasion of Gaza. Hamas declares readiness to frustrate Israeli aggression.

