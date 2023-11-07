Thousands gather to remember American hockey player who died after neck cut by skate blade

Thousands gathered Monday to remember the 29-year-old American hockey player who died after his neck was cut by a skate blade. The 29-year-old Johnson died late last month after being cut by a blade during a game in England. Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut during the Elite Ice Hockey League contest.

Family, friends and former teammates gathered to celebrate the life of the former Hibbing High School, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Penguins and Nottingham player. "Adam was a joyful, kind human being. He had a quiet unselfishness about him, but he was a guy you wanted to be around all of the time," said James Perunovich, a spokesperson for the Johnson family. "He didn't have to say much. You were a better person as a result of meeting him. "Everyone knew who Adam was. He wasn't just a tremendous hockey player. He was a tremendous athlete. Everything he did, he excelled at."The memorial was held a day after Johnson's funera

