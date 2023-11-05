Thousands gather in Toronto to protest Israeli actions in Palestine

The rally, part of the Palestinian Youth Movement’s “national day of action for Palestine”, began at the U.S. consulate on University Avenue just north of Queen Street West at 2 p.m. The crowd looped through the downtown core, stopping in front of Queen’s Park before heading to around Wellington and Bay streets. The participants held signs that said “end the siege” and “free Palestine.” By 8 p.m., thousands of people remained at the intersection, participating in a sit-in for the cause.

Police have closed those roads vehicular and pedestrian traffic and are urging residents to avoid the area. Video footage from the scene shows a large crowd at Wellington and Bay streets, with individuals chanting and waving flags. Mounted Toronto police officers have closed off the street and can be seen on the outskirts of the crowd.On social media, police say the officers are present to “keep the peace and to ensure public safety for everyone.”Dalia Awwad, a member of the Palestininan Youth Movement, told CP24 on Saturday that they are calling for a ceasefire and for the Canadian government to take action. “If Israel's refusing to abide by the requests for a ceasefire, Canada can stop selling arms to Israel. The US can stop selling arms to Israel, and so really making it difficult for them to continue to bombard civilians,” she sai

