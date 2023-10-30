Thousands Gather for Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Toronto

A crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General on University Avenue Sunday afternoon.The rally, organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, drew in larger crowds as the day progresses. It wrapped up around 6 p.m.In a post promoting the rally, organizers called for an end to Canadian aid to Israel, as well as a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb. headtopics.com

Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.

The Ottawa Hospital says it is still not at full power after a transformer in the hospital's hydro vault at the General Campus caught fire and it could be several days before things are back to normal.Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. headtopics.com

Thousands Gather for Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in TorontoA crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto 's downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General . The rally called for an end to Canadian aid to Israel and a ceasefire in the Gaza region. Read more ⮕

Thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown TorontoA crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto ’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General on Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Causes Traffic Delays in Downtown TorontoA group of hundreds of people gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, causing traffic delays in downtown Toronto . The demonstration, organized by Toronto for Palestine, started at Scarborough Town Centre and moved through the streets, with the group's destination still unknown. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Causes Traffic Delays in Downtown TorontoHundreds of people gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, causing traffic delays in downtown Toronto . The crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, moved through the city centre streets after a vehicle rally. It is unclear if the group is headed to a second destination. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian Rally in Downtown Toronto Calls for Ceasefire in the Middle EastA convoy of pro-Palestinian demonstrators traveled from Pickering, Ont., to downtown Toronto , calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The rally, known as Ride for Gaza , filled the streets with Palestinian flags and chants. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Large Israeli, Palestinian events held in Toronto amid Middle East violenceLarge events organized in Toronto Sunday called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and an end to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip as violence in the Middle East continues. Read more ⮕