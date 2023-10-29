Thousands Gather for Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Toronto

A crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General on University Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The rally, organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, drew in larger crowds as the day progresses. It wrapped up around 6 p.m. In a post promoting the rally, organizers called for an end to Canadian aid to Israel, as well as a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

Toronto police advised that University Avenue would be closed between Dundas and Queen streets while protestors are on-site at the consulate. This was third consecutive weekend of significant demonstrations in Toronto related to the Israel-Hamas war.Sunday’s rally followed news out of the Gaza Strip that “thousands of people” broke into Gazan aid warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products, according to reports from a U.N. agency monitoring the situation. headtopics.com

Thomas White, Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, called the warehouse break-ins “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza.”

Reports from the Associated Press indicate the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000, including “mostly women and minors.”In advance of Sunday’s rally, Toronto police posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying that any hate crimes would be investigated thoroughly.A crowd estimated to be in the thousands marches through the streets of downtown Toronto calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. headtopics.com

