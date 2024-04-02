Thousands Flee Haiti's Capital Amidst Conflict and Chaos

More than 53,000 people have fled Haiti's capital in just three weeks of March due to conflict between armed gangs. The state's absence and lack of political solutions have left civilians in chaos. The UN estimates that tens of thousands of people have left Port-au-Prince's metropolitan area, with violence escalating over the Easter weekend and at the start of April. Human rights abuses, including killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence, are occurring on an unprecedented scale.

The conflict has also disrupted the transportation of essential goods and humanitarian aid into the capital

Canada launches program to help Canadians flee Haiti

Alberta man unable to leave Haiti amid violence in capital

The land that law forgot: Can outside forces turn the tide of violence in Haiti?

Haiti's surge in gang violence has led more than 53,000 to flee the capital in less than three weeks

Haiti prime minister lands in Puerto Rico as violence descends on capital

