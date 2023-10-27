Thompson RCMP search for missing 14-year-old girl

Her name is Vera Lynn Flett and she is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip

