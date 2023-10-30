This Week in the NHL: Erik Karlsson returns to San Jose

So many games. So little time. What should you focus your NHL hockey fandom on if your favorite team’s games don’t scratch the itch enough?
Welcome to This Week in the NHL. From now until April, we’ll lay out a collection of key games, events and deadlines to watch on the league calendar each week.New York Rangers @ Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET
Earlier this season, we looked ahead to potential boo birds for Alex DeBrincat upon his return to Ottawa. It will be much more complicated for Wheeler, the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers’ all-time scoring leader. While he arguably wore out his welcome by the end of his 13-sesaon tenure with the franchise, having been stripped of the captaincy and reportedly dividing the dressing room, it’s not like he asked off the team. The Jets bought him out this past offseason. headtopics.com
Because of the new bans from the league on players wearing themed jerseys for warmups, stemming from the Ivan Provorov Pride jersey controversy last season, players will not wear HFC warmup jerseys this season. After the league rescinded its ban on colored tapes to voluntarily support causes last week, however, it appears players are safe to use lavender stick tape on their respective HFC nights.Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10:00 p.m.
Not only have the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won the past two Stanley Cups, but they’ve been the two most dominant teams in the league to open the year, combining for a 14-2-1 record with goal differentials of +15 and +8,, respectively. We can’t call their Saturday night tilt at T-Mobile Arena a Stanley Cup Final preview since they play in the same conference, but it’s certainly a potential Western Conference Final preview. headtopics.com