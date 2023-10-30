This Week in the NHL: Erik Karlsson returns to San Jose

So many games. So little time. What should you focus your NHL hockey fandom on if your favorite team’s games don’t scratch the itch enough?

Welcome to This Week in the NHL. From now until April, we’ll lay out a collection of key games, events and deadlines to watch on the league calendar each week.New York Rangers @ Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Earlier this season, we looked ahead to potential boo birds for Alex DeBrincat upon his return to Ottawa. It will be much more complicated for Wheeler, the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers’ all-time scoring leader. While he arguably wore out his welcome by the end of his 13-sesaon tenure with the franchise, having been stripped of the captaincy and reportedly dividing the dressing room, it’s not like he asked off the team. The Jets bought him out this past offseason. headtopics.com

Because of the new bans from the league on players wearing themed jerseys for warmups, stemming from the Ivan Provorov Pride jersey controversy last season, players will not wear HFC warmup jerseys this season. After the league rescinded its ban on colored tapes to voluntarily support causes last week, however, it appears players are safe to use lavender stick tape on their respective HFC nights.Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10:00 p.m.

Not only have the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won the past two Stanley Cups, but they’ve been the two most dominant teams in the league to open the year, combining for a 14-2-1 record with goal differentials of +15 and +8,, respectively. We can’t call their Saturday night tilt at T-Mobile Arena a Stanley Cup Final preview since they play in the same conference, but it’s certainly a potential Western Conference Final preview. headtopics.com

Injury Updates: Sabres' Comrie Week-to-Week, Leafs' McCabe Not Expected to Miss Significant TimeSabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week, Leafs' Jake McCabe not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Sabres Goaltender Eric Comrie Out Week-to-WeekBuffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week with an injury, while forward Nico Hischier will not play due to an upper-body injury caused by a high hit from Connor Clifton. Defenseman Jake McCabe of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Colorado's NHL Road Winning Streak Ends at 15 GamesColorado Avalanche's record-breaking 15-game winning streak on the road comes to an end with consecutive shutout losses. Read more ⮕

NHL roundup: Luukkonen nets first career shutout as Sabres blank Avalanche 4-0BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Colorado's NHL Record Road Winning Streak Ends with Consecutive Shutout LossesColorado's record-breaking NHL streak of 15 consecutive wins on the road comes to an end with back-to-back shutout losses. Alexandar Georgiev suffers his second loss for Colorado, while Jeff Skinner leads Buffalo with two assists. Read more ⮕