‘This violence needs to stop,’ Durham advocates react to mass shooting in Sault Ste. Marie

“I have no words, this violence absolutely needs to stop,” said Whitby and Regional Councilor, Maleeha Shahid.“I urge the province to declare this as an epidemic. This needs to stop, and I know our Ontario government is compassionate, and will listen,” said Shahid. “We need more help, dollars, and commitment to end intimate partner violence. We can’t let this happen in our communities.

According to Sydney Marcoux with VSDR, Intimate Partner Violence has grown seven times the amount it was in 2018 in Durham Region alone. “Last year alone victim services serviced nearly 4,500 individuals impacted by Intimate Partner Violence, 90 per cent being women and girl,” said Marcoux.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report saysBut for those working the front lines, the fear is that these numbers will continue to climb until gaps in the community for support and resources are filled.

Back in April, the Town of Whitby unanimously passed a motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. The rest of the region followed suit, as well as over 25 other regions across Ontario. In June, the province rejected calls from an inquest into the deaths of three women by their former partners, to declare this crisis an epidemic. It was brought forward by the jury in the inquest into the 2015 deaths of Natalie Warnerdam, Carol Culleton, and Anastasia Kuzyk in Renfrew County.Health Protection and Promotion Act

, an outbreak is understood to be the spread of an infectious or communicable disease in a community. In this regard, intimate partner violence (IPV) would not be considered an epidemic as it is not an infectious or communicable disease.”Ozempic maker faces proposed class action lawsuit alleging ‘dangerous side effects’

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Deputy Chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service RetiresRobert 'Bob' MacLachlan, the deputy chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, is retiring after making significant contributions to the local force. The service expresses gratitude for his advocacy and 40 years of policing experience.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Joe Thornton's Number to be Retired by Sault Ste. Marie GreyhoundsThe Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds will be honoring Joe Thornton by retiring his number 19 in a special ceremony. Thornton, who recently announced his retirement from the NHL, played for the Greyhounds and had a successful career in professional hockey.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Engineering Technician (Electric) - Sault Ste. Marie NewsAbout Sault Ste. Marie: A welcoming and vibrant community of 73,000, Sault Ste. Marie provides an affordable, active lifestyle in the heart of the Great Lakes.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic, demands province do the same‘The city will never be the same’: Sault Ste. Marie passes unanimous motion, joining 63 other communities in the province calling on Ford government to make the declaration

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕