This Slept-On Skin Care Brand Is A Dermatologist’s Best-Kept Secret

combo. I was bowled over by the brand’s gorgeous formula, which led me down the rabbit hole to discover its many highly effective, skin-loving

In the coming years, I noticed that this brand is surprisingly slept on — you don’t see influencers hawking it on their social media feeds, and I rarely come across brand advertising organically — yet dermatologists are constantly singing Revision Skincare’s praises.Their products are formulated with high-quality, powerful and effective active ingredients that have earned the brand a devoted following.

Below, I’ve curated some of Revision Skincare’s most popular products, including my beloved tinted SPF and some others dermatologists have recommended to HuffPost over the years. Take their accompanying glowing reviews under consideration and pick up a few of these essentials yourself.from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. headtopics.com

“Didn’t want to love this product due to the price point but it really works. Gives me a plump lip filler look when left on overnight. Definitely prefer this to the laneige lip mask. It does have a sticky/tacky feel so best to use overnight vs during the day.” —recommended Revision Skincare's cult-fave neck-firming cream, which describes itself as the No. 1 neck brand recommended by medical professionals.

Amazon Facial Cleansing Device: A Game-Changer for Acne-Prone SkinCustomers rave about the effectiveness of the Amazon facial cleansing device in treating acne. It reduces swelling, redness, and the appearance of blemishes. The device offers a deeper clean, removes blackheads, and comes with scrubber attachments for a spa-like massage at home. Users have noticed significant improvements in their skin texture and appearance after consistent use. Read more ⮕

New Technology Mimics Human Skin for Prosthetics and Human-Robot InteractionsA new technology developed in British Columbia is revolutionizing the capabilities of prosthetics and human-robot interactions. The invention, called sensor skin, is a thin layer of silicone rubber filled with sensory points that enable delicate tasks. It can be placed over the fingertips of a prosthetic hand, allowing users to hold fragile objects. The skin's dexterity and sensitivity have the potential to greatly improve the lives of prosthetic limb users and enhance the safety of human-robot relationships. Read more ⮕

New Veterinary Incentive Program to Address Shortage of Animal Care Practitioners in Underserviced AreasA new provincial initiative in Ontario offers up to $50,000 over five years to new veterinarians who choose to provide animal care in underserviced areas. The Veterinary Incentive Program aims to incentivize up to 100 veterinarians to practice in rural and northern communities, addressing the ongoing shortage of animal care practitioners. The program will complement the newly announced Collaborative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, which will be jointly administered by Lakehead University and the University of Guelph. Read more ⮕

Limited Same-Day Appointments Available at Urgent Care ClinicPatients can make same-day appointments at the urgent care clinic by calling (709) 873-2330. The clinic offers access to urgent healthcare services for non-emergency issues, such as cold and flu symptoms, fever, earaches, urinary tract infections, rashes, and minor injuries. Blood collection services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre are available by appointment only, from 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. For medical emergencies, call 911, and for non-emergent issues, call the NL HealthLine at 811. Read more ⮕

Blackstone enters Indian healthcare services with Care Hospitals buyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Who holds the blame for problems with the Public Service Health Care Plan?The unions representing public servants say the federal government should have done more to ensure a smoother transition when the country's largest health care plan switched to Canada Life last summer, including ensuring staffing levels were adequate to serve the nearly two million members. Read more ⮕