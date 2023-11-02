This Michelin-starred Toronto restaurant top Air Canada's 2023 list

British Columbia eateries follow with Whistler steak house Wild Blue in second place and Victoria seafood eatery Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar in third. The top 10 list will be featured in the November issue of Air Canada's “enRoute” magazine and online at CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com.

The restaurants were selected by food critic Amy Rosen, who also authored “Canada's Best New Cookbook” - a collection of recipes from restaurants that made previous top 10 lists. The 2023 list features restaurants that opened across the country between late spring 2022 and June 2023, and deliver “exceptional experiences” when it comes to food quality, service and culinary creativity.

Now in its 22nd year, Air Canada says this is the longest-running cross-country restaurant ranking and the only one that uses “a single, anonymous reviewer.

