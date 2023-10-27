Third-quarter US earnings now seen growing 4.3% year-on-year -LSEG data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. third-quarter earnings estimates are looking more optimistic, with overall S&P 500 earnings expected to have increased 4.3% from a year ago, LSEG data showed on Friday.

That estimate, with results in now from half of the S&P 500 companies, is up from an estimate on Wednesday for a 2.6% gain in the third quarter. The forecasts are based on actual results from S&P 500 companies that have reported and estimates for the rest.

A slew of big-name S&P 500 companies reported results this week in the busiest period of the quarter's U.S. reporting season. Among them was Intel, whose results late on Thursday showed adjusted earnings that beat analysts' earnings expectations. Microsoft this week also reported stronger-than-expected results. headtopics.com

Third-quarter U.S. earnings are being carefully watched by investors following a 2.8% year-over-year S&P 500 earnings decline in the second quarter, and as major U.S. stock indexes have been losing ground amid worries over rising U.S. Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 is down about 3.7% for the month so far, while the Nasdaq is down about 4% in that period. About 78% of the quarterly reports so far are beating analysts' earnings expectations compared with an average of 74% over the past four reporting periods, based on LSEG data.Warren Buffett is set to indirectly bet on a tiny nation that's the world's fastest-growing economy and an emerging oil superpower headtopics.com

Warren Buffett's company owns a piece of Chevron, which just struck a deal to acquire Hess, a key player in Guyana's oil boom.Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock. The post Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Third-quarter US earnings estimate improves slightly -LSEGExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Third-quarter US earnings estimate improves slightly -LSEGMarket News Read more ⮕

Turkey central bank hikes rates by 500 pts to 35%Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

S&P 500 Teeters on Brink of Correction as Technicals Break DownThe rout in US stocks has brought the S&P 500 Index to a crucial inflection point. It’s teetering near a correction after breaching 4,200 for the first time since May — a key technical level that may point to a longer-term selloff. Read more ⮕

Stock market news today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 sink with earnings in driver's seatStocks are struggling under the weight of disappointing Big Tech earnings and rising bond yields. Read more ⮕

BofA Strategist Hartnett Sees Risk of S&P 500 Dropping 5% More From HereThe S&P 500 is at risk of dropping another 5% after the index fell below a key technical level this week, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett. Read more ⮕