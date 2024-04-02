Things we learned from solar eclipses, and something we hope to learn this time

For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades. The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.

Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody

Report shows younger Canadians are significantly less happy than older CanadiansWhen it comes to the happiest countries in the world, Canada ranks fairly well compared to other nations, but the level of happiness amongst Canadi...

Things you didn't know were invented by CanadiansThings you didn't know were invented, innovated or discovered by Canadians throughout history.

Trump could learn Monday how NY wants to collect $457M owed in his civil fraud caseNEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could find out Monday how New York state aims to collect over $457 million he owes in his civil business fraud ...

More Canadians see measles as dangerous compared to COVID, flu: pollAs measles cases continue to rise across the country, an Ipsos poll shows that most Canadians see the disease as dangerous. Fewer said the same for COVID-19 and the flu.

Inside what ‘axe the tax’ means to Pierre Poilievre’s supporters: ‘He understands Canadians’With the carbon price set to increase by $15 per tonne on April 1, Pierre Poilievre has spent the past month hosting rallies and releasing new ads calling to 'spike the hike.'

