These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Oct. 29, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas TunnelsIsrael intensifies its ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels with infantry, armoured vehicles, and massive airstrikes. The next stage of an all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza has begun. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas TunnelsIsrael launches a ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels and conducting massive airstrikes. The bombardment disrupts communication and isolates the 2.3 million people in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on HamasIsrael has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreementHamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners. Read more ⮕

