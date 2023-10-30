American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel.5.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.Tens of thousands of people may still experience lasting symptoms more than a year after being infected with COVID-19, according to a new U.K. study—but the incidence rates of long COVID have also fallen with each new variant.

A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas. headtopics.com

South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159

Matthew Perry, Iconic 'Friends' Actor with Deep Ties to Canadian Politics, Found DeadMatthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' has passed away in his Los Angeles home. Despite his association with New York City, Perry had strong connections to Canada, where he spent his childhood with his Canadian mother, who worked for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry even recalled beating up a young Justin Trudeau in school. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many, including Prime Minister Trudeau. Read more ⮕

Canadian Tennis Player Rebecca Marino to Compete for Bronze Medal at Pan American GamesDespite a semifinal loss, Rebecca Marino still has a chance to win a medal at the Pan American Games. She will face Argentina's Julia Riera for the bronze medal. Marino's goal was to reach the final and secure a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. However, she remains determined to win a Pan Am medal and is motivated by her roommates' success in cycling. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕