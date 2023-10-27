There’s nothing simple about questioning Buffy Sainte-Marie, an icon of mythic proportions

Buffy Sainte-Marie performs at the Toronto International Film Festival's kickoff event in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2022. CBC says the legendary musician's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict the singer's claim that she is Indigenous.These are difficult, spiritually testing times in the Indigenous community. An icon of mythic proportions is being questioned. Her origins under suspicion.

I’ve seen Sainte-Marie perform four times, each event more amazing than the time before. And I’m fairly sure I have personally contributed to the maintenance of her ranch in Hawaii through the numbers of albums and CDs I’ve purchased over the years. I was and still am a member of the loyal and concerned throngs.

An important part of the discussion is: Who is Indigenous and who isn’t, and who can make that assessment? There are few things more personal to a person and a people than their identity and culture. Many say identity is a community issue. Who has more authority to best judge who is in our family and who isn’t? The Piapot family has taken great pains to point out they adopted Sainte-Marie back in the early 1960s. Because of that, she is a treasured and loved member of the family. headtopics.com

Coincidentally, somebody a few days ago made a comment to me about Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. Specifically, my friend was concerned about how much good work she did for Indigenous people over the years in her capacity as a lawyer and a judge. What a shame all that positivity is being overlooked after the revelation her jingle dress doesn’t have any real jingles. But unfortunately, Indigeneity can’t be earned.

To understand the true scope of Buffy’s Indigenous appeal, I remember reading about an encounter with her in David Suzuki’s autobiography. Back in another century, he was putting together a massive concert to promote the old-growth forest in British Columbia’s Stein Valley. All types of musical celebrities were there including Buffy Sainte-Marie. He writes about the how the audience, a substantial amount who were Indigenous, just went crazy when she took stage. headtopics.com

