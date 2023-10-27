The weekend starts soggy on the Island, and white in Labrador. First Island snowfall next week?

: Rain spreads across the Island overnight, with perhaps some wet snow in the higher terrain of the Long Range Mountains north of Deer Lake. Lows will be in the 3 to 10 range. Temperatures will generally rise once the rain gets going.: Snow moves in from west to east and will also change to rain from west to east. The snow will change to rain after midnight in the west, and generally near or before sunrise farther east. The exception will be in the north, where the snow may not change to rain.

Although some areas of the coast will see flurries and showers lingering into early Sunday.Mostly sunny with highs in the 5 to 8 range. The exception will be in the east, where highs will be near 12° early, but temperatures will fall through the day, ending up near 7° or 8° by mid-afternoon.Flurries and showers on the coast and scattered flurries in the west. Mostly cloudy. Hihgs range from 0 west to 4 in the east.

Read more:

NTVNewsNL »

RNC looking into property damage incident in Labrador CityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

RNC looking into property damage incident in Labrador CityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Premier Andrew Furey to apologize to Inuit residential school survivors in LabradorExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Premier Andrew Furey to apologize to Inuit residential school survivors in LabradorExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Newfoundland Labrador to offer apology for residential schools to Nunatsiavut InuitPremier Andrew Furey will make apologies from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 in the five Inuit communities comprising the Nunatsiavut region along Labrador’s north coast Read more ⮕

After a sunny start, rain creeps back on the Island Friday afternoon, while snow approaches Labrador WestThursday night is shaping up to be a cold one in the Big Land, with lows in the West approaching -10º in some areas, while on the Island the coolest readings will be in the single digits below the old goose egg. Skies will generally be partly cloudy to mostly clear across the Province. Read more ⮕