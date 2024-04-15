The Unwritten Rule of Not Dating Your Friend's Ex-Partner

I am pretty sure the unwritten rule that states you can’tyour friend’s ex-partner is very well known to everybody. Well, technically you can, but most probably you will need to choose between dating that person or keeping your friend – it’s almost never possible to have them both.
A few days ago, one Reddit user shared his story online asking for community members’ opinion on whether he was in fact being a jerk for telling his ex-girlfriend’s husband, who was once his best friend, that nothing has changed and they won’t be best friends again as they used to, which led to him bawling in front of everyone. The post received a lot of attention, collecting over 6K upvotes.
The Redditors mostly had a common opinion – that the man didn’t do anything wrong and he set clear boundaries. “NTA. There is no place in your happy life for Anne, and Jared made his choice between the two of you long ago. Your paths diverged,” one user wrote. “He misses you. His marriage probably sucks balls and he knows you’re right. NTA for setting boundaries and keeping them,” another emphasized.“Not all friendships, even very good friendships, last forever,” firmly stated Irene S.
She pointed out that because Anne and the protagonist had a contentious break up and she cheated on him, he is likely to harbor residual hurt. “Jared essentially chose sides when he pursued Anne and should have realized it might irreparably damage his relationship with his friend,” Irene explained.
