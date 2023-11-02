The Surprising Success of the Adam Lind-Marco Estrada Trade

Happ had a rough time in Seattle, and they traded him to the Pirates at the deadline. With the help of Ray Searage, he became a top-of-the-rotation pitcher. After the season, he signed a 3-year free-agent contract with us. His second stint with the Jays was 40-21 with a 3.55 ERA in 77 starts. We traded him to the Yankees at the deadline in 2018. As a Yankee, he was 21-10 with a 4.13 ERA in the year and a half. The Yankees turned down his contract option for 2021 last week.

