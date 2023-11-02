The State of NHL Coaching Hot Seat

The ninth-best points percentage in NHL history among coaches with at least 100 games was not enough to save Jay Woodcroft ’s job in Edmonton last week. His seat was piping hot, and a loss to the historically awful San Jose Sharks pretty much vaporized it. But Woodcroft wasn’t the only bench boss feeling the temperature rise beneath him.

What is the current state of the NHL ’s coaching hot seat now that Woodcroft is unemployed?The lackluster start for an Islanders team with designs on contention is concerning enough. A 5-6-4 record, good for seventh in the Metropolitan Division , simply will not do for a team that climbed back into the postseason last year and was supposed to be ascending, at least in the eyes of GM Lou Lamoriello. But thethe Isles are losing is particularly concerning. Remember that stingy team identity, forged under previous coach Barry Trotz and supposedly continued under former Trotz acolyte Lane Lambert? It’s gon





