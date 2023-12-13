The Star's Commitment to Trust and Transparency

For over 130 years, our goal has been to earn the trust of our readers. We value feedback from readers and are consistently reviewing our practices. When challenged, we will seek to review our standards, make any necessary changes, and continue to build trust through transparency about these standards. The Star maintains its credibility with its customers by providing trustworthy news and information — news and information that is accurate, accountable, independent, and fair.

Accuracy, grounded in verification, is our most basic contract with readers. We have long been Canada’s largest daily newspaper because of our journalistic excellence, fairness, and progressive values. While advertising content is different than editorial content, the advertising that appears in The Star should not undermine these core principles. Our goal is to treat advertisers fairly and openly, abiding by the fundamental principle that responsible advertising tells the truth. All advertising must be able to provide the source for its claims





Trudeau announces $650M 'multi-year commitment' for Ukraine aidPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid.

Canada announces $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for Ukraine aidDuring his visit, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its support and Prime Minister Trudeau announced a $650 million aid commitment for Ukraine.

Debut Novelist Kai Thomas Wins $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction PrizeKai Thomas has won the $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize for his debut novel, 'In the Upper Country,' about two Black women at the northern end of the Underground Railroad. Thomas expressed his gratitude and excitement at the Writers' Trust Awards ceremony in Toronto.

Protecting British Columbia's Biodiversity: The Nature Trust's Conservation EffortsThe Nature Trust of British Columbia has been working since 1971 to protect critical habitat in the province and conserve its rich biodiversity. With 43% of species on watch lists, saving their habitat is crucial for the protection of B.C.'s wildlife, fish, and plants. The organization has conserved over 180,000 acres of land in sensitive ecosystems.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Holds Open Forum with First Nation Leaders to Rebuild TrustAfter being sworn in as chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service nearly seven months ago, Darcy Fleury has taken the unique step of holding an open forum with First Nation leaders and organizations in an effort to create stronger communications and hopefully rebuild trust between Indigenous people and the city’s police service.

Kyle Richards: The Reality Star with Staying Power'Honestly, there’s always someone coming for me,' says 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards. 'What brings me the most confidence is my hair. And you have to have a lot of confidence doing something like this.'

