'The sky just lit up with colour': Surprise fireworks show after crash on Highway 1

Just before 10 p.m., a semi-truck full of a large quantity of fireworks was involved in a collision near Hunter Creek and the Laidlaw scale station.

Kendra Bergen and her son were driving home to Chilliwack after a hockey game in Hope when they witnessed the surprise fireworks show. “The sky just lit up with colour and fireworks,” she tells Glacier Media. “It was totally unexpected.”“The fireworks were unreal,” she says. “They were coming so high, but also through the trees.”“There was a point where I thought, ‘Is this safe?’” she says. “I didn’t want to stay put in that spot.”“There were a bunch of emergency vehicles that we could see in the other lane, but they couldn’t do much because what are they going to do in that situation?” she says.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition," says a spokesperson. Cpl. Carmen Kiener with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment says the collision was between a semi-truck and a Chevy pickup truck that was pulling a trailer. headtopics.com

“We had to close down the eastbound lane on Highway 1 for about two hours,” she says, adding each vehicle had a single occupant and both were treated for minor injuries.Kiener says police had to wait for the fireworks to stop exploding before they could approach the scene.

"They definitely had to wait and keep a distance until they could actually go in there and ensure the fire was completely extinguished,” she says. “It was quite the display, but it was also a danger to passing motorists.”An investigation is underway and police believe the pickup truck with a trailer was pulled off on the side of Hwy 1 when it was struck by the semi-truck. Police have determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. headtopics.com

